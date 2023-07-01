Jeff Wilson Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jeff Wilson Jr. is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Injury Status
Wilson is currently not listed as injured.
Jeff Wilson Jr. 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|176 CAR, 860 YDS (4.9 YPC), 5 TD
|37 TAR, 22 REC, 185 YDS, 1 TD
Jeff Wilson Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|136.50
|80
|27
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|102.24
|152
|43
|2023 ADP
|-
|149
|52
Other Dolphins Players
Jeff Wilson Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|22
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|18
|84
|0
|2
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|12
|75
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|18
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|17
|120
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|7
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|7
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|4
|14
|0
|2
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|9
|51
|0
|3
|21
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|17
|119
|1
|2
|24
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|13
|39
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|9
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|15
|45
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|16
|72
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|10
|23
|1
|1
|13
|0
