Jeff Wilson Jr. is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Injury Status

Wilson is currently not listed as injured.

Jeff Wilson Jr. 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 176 CAR, 860 YDS (4.9 YPC), 5 TD 37 TAR, 22 REC, 185 YDS, 1 TD

Jeff Wilson Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 136.50 80 27 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 102.24 152 43 2023 ADP - 149 52

Other Dolphins Players

Jeff Wilson Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 22 0 2 8 0 Week 2 Seahawks 18 84 0 2 19 0 Week 3 @Broncos 12 75 0 3 31 0 Week 4 Rams 18 74 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 17 120 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Falcons 7 25 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 7 54 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 4 14 0 2 21 0 Week 9 @Bears 9 51 0 3 21 1 Week 10 Browns 17 119 1 2 24 0 Week 12 Texans 13 39 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @49ers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 9 37 1 1 3 0 Week 17 @Patriots 15 45 0 3 31 0 Week 18 Jets 16 72 0 2 2 0 Wild Card @Bills 10 23 1 1 13 0

