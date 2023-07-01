With +15000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jevon Holland a long shot for the award (45th-best odds in league).

Jevon Holland 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 45th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Jevon Holland Insights

Last year Holland posted 93 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games.

The Dolphins ranked 27th in pass defense last year (234.8 passing yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 265.4 passing yards per game.

Miami ranked 25th in rushing yards last year (99.2 rushing yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 103 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

