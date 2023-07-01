Jevon Holland is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins match up with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jevon Holland Injury Status

Holland is currently not on the injured list.

Jevon Holland 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 93 Tackles (1 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 2 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Jevon Holland 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0 0 3 1 1 Week 2 @Ravens 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 Bills 1.5 0 10 0 2 Week 4 @Bengals 0 0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 0 0 3 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0 0 5 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 0 0 5 1 1 Week 8 @Lions 0 0 12 0 1 Week 9 @Bears 0 0 4 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0 0 2 0 0 Week 12 Texans 0 0 4 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 0 0 7 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0 0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0 0 3 0 1 Week 16 Packers 0 1 7 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 0 0 8 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0 0 7 0 1 Wild Card @Bills 0 0 9 1 2

