Jevon Holland: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Jevon Holland is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins match up with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Jevon Holland Injury Status
Holland is currently not on the injured list.
Jevon Holland 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|93 Tackles (1 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 2 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Jevon Holland 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Patriots
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|1.5
|0
|10
|0
|2
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Week 8
|@Lions
|0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Bears
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 16
|Packers
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|0
|0
|9
|1
|2
