The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while batting .279.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 12 of 43 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .271 AVG .288 .297 OBP .347 .357 SLG .424 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 16/6 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings