Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while batting .279.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 12 of 43 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.271
|AVG
|.288
|.297
|OBP
|.347
|.357
|SLG
|.424
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|16/6
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.81), 62nd in WHIP (1.482), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
