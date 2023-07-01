Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jorge Soler (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (70) this season while batting .245 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven home a run in 27 games this season (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 45.6% of his games this year (36 of 79), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.206
|AVG
|.280
|.278
|OBP
|.400
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|15
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|28
|35/13
|K/BB
|41/27
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (7-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
