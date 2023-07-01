On Saturday, Jorge Soler (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (70) this season while batting .245 with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 24.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven home a run in 27 games this season (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 45.6% of his games this year (36 of 79), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .206 AVG .280 .278 OBP .400 .434 SLG .600 15 XBH 20 8 HR 14 19 RBI 28 35/13 K/BB 41/27 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings