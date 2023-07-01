Justin Bethel is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Miami Dolphins kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Justin Bethel Injury Status

Bethel is currently not on the injured list.

Justin Bethel 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Justin Bethel 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 6 0 2 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

