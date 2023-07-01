Keion Crossen's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Keion Crossen Injury Status

Crossen is currently not listed as injured.

Keion Crossen 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 25 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Keion Crossen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 12 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Packers 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 17 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

