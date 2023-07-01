Keion Crossen: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Keion Crossen's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Keion Crossen Injury Status
Crossen is currently not listed as injured.
Keion Crossen 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|25 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Keion Crossen 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 12
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
