Kelvin Joseph is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Miami Dolphins kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Kelvin Joseph Injury Status

Joseph is currently not listed as injured.

Kelvin Joseph 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 13 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Kelvin Joseph 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 14 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

