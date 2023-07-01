Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .386 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .442, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 81.8% of his games this season (63 of 77), with multiple hits 33 times (42.9%).
- In 3.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (33.8%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.430
|AVG
|.349
|.466
|OBP
|.417
|.510
|SLG
|.452
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|16
|4/11
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (7-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.81), 62nd in WHIP (1.482), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
