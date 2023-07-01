Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .386 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .442, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 81.8% of his games this season (63 of 77), with multiple hits 33 times (42.9%).

In 3.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (33.8%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .430 AVG .349 .466 OBP .417 .510 SLG .452 10 XBH 10 1 HR 2 23 RBI 16 4/11 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

