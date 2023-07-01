Marlins vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (54-27) versus the Miami Marlins (48-35) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on July 1.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Eury Perez (5-1, 1.34 ERA).
Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (52.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Miami scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (338 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Eury Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|June 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Sandy Alcantara vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 28
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Kaleb Ort
|June 29
|@ Red Sox
|W 2-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brayan Bello
|June 30
|@ Braves
|L 16-4
|Bryan Hoeing vs Mike Soroka
|July 1
|@ Braves
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Charlie Morton
|July 2
|@ Braves
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Spencer Strider
|July 3
|Cardinals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Miles Mikolas
|July 4
|Cardinals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Adam Wainwright
|July 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Jack Flaherty
