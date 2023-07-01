Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (54-27) versus the Miami Marlins (48-35) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on July 1.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Eury Perez (5-1, 1.34 ERA).

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (52.4%) in those contests.

Miami has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (338 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule