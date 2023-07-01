Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves head into the second of a three-game series against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 79 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Fueled by 215 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Miami ranks 24th in the majors with 338 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Miami has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.257 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Eury Perez (5-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Perez will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Braxton Garrett Kaleb Ort 6/29/2023 Red Sox W 2-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello 6/30/2023 Braves L 16-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Mike Soroka 7/1/2023 Braves - Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty

