When the Atlanta Braves (54-27) and Miami Marlins (48-35) face off at Truist Park on Saturday, July 1, Charlie Morton will get the call for the Braves, while the Marlins will send Eury Perez to the mound. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-175). A 9-run over/under is set for this game.

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-1, 1.34 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 47 out of the 70 games, or 67.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 24-9 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (52.4%) in those games.

The Marlins have a mark of 4-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Jean Segura 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+200) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

