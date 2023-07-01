Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .390/.442/.481 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 70 hits with 13 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .245/.344/.521 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (7-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3 at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 53 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen 37 bases.

He has a .334/.413/.595 slash line so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 14 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 50 walks and 67 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .246/.352/.572 on the year.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0

