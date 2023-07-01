The Atlanta Braves (54-27) will look to keep a six-game winning streak alive when they host the Miami Marlins (48-35) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Eury Perez (5-1, 1.34 ERA).

Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-1, 1.34 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.34, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.

Perez is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Perez will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

He is trying to keep a streak of three games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (7-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .264.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth.

Charlie Morton vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 24th in MLB with 338 runs scored this season. They have a .261 batting average this campaign with 79 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.

