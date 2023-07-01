Marlins vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 1
The Atlanta Braves (54-27) will look to keep a six-game winning streak alive when they host the Miami Marlins (48-35) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Eury Perez (5-1, 1.34 ERA).
Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-1, 1.34 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.34, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
- Perez is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.
- Perez will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.
- He is trying to keep a streak of three games without surrendering an earned run alive.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- Morton (7-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .264.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
Charlie Morton vs. Marlins
- The Marlins rank 24th in MLB with 338 runs scored this season. They have a .261 batting average this campaign with 79 home runs (23rd in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.
