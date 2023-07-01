Matt Wallace is in 82nd place, with a score of -2, heading into the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Matt Wallace Insights

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Wallace's average finish has been 57th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -5 280 1 11 1 3 $1.5M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Wallace's past two appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 every time, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 11th.

Wallace has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Wallace finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Wallace has played i the last year (7,278 yards) is 92 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Wallace shot better than only 29% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Wallace carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Wallace had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Wallace's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent tournament, Wallace's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Wallace ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Wallace recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Wallace's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.