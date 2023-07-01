Matthew Tkachuk 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Could the Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +15000.
Matthew Tkachuk's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
Matthew Tkachuk 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|18:59
|588:49
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.5
|17
|Points
|0.7
|22
|Hits
|1
|31
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.7
|22
|Penalty Minutes
|0.8
|26
Matthew Tkachuk's Next Game
- Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+
