Could the Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +15000.

Matthew Tkachuk's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Matthew Tkachuk 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 18:59 588:49 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.5 17 Points 0.7 22 Hits 1 31 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.7 22 Penalty Minutes 0.8 26

Matthew Tkachuk's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

