Melvin Ingram and the Miami Dolphins match up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in the AFC round of the postseason. Peruse Ingram's stats in the column below.

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Melvin Ingram Injury Status

Ingram is currently not on the injured list.

Is Ingram your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Melvin Ingram 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Ingram and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Dolphins Players

DeShon Elliott: Stats & Injury News
Zach Sieler: Stats & Injury News
Jerome Baker: Stats & Injury News
Eli Apple: Stats & Injury News
Jalen Ramsey: Stats & Injury News
Tyreek Hill: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jeff Wilson Jr.: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Raheem Mostert: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Mike White: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Bradley Chubb: Stats & Injury News
David Long: Stats & Injury News
Andrew Van Ginkel: Stats & Injury News
Christian Wilkins: Stats & Injury News
Jaylen Waddle: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Tua Tagovailoa: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Brandon Jones: Stats & Injury News
Jaelan Phillips: Stats & Injury News
Devon Achane: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jevon Holland: Stats & Injury News
Kader Kohou: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Melvin Ingram 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 16 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 18 Bills 1.5 1.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.