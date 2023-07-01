Melvin Ingram and the Miami Dolphins match up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in the AFC round of the postseason. Peruse Ingram's stats in the column below.

Melvin Ingram Injury Status

Ingram is currently not on the injured list.

Melvin Ingram 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Dolphins Players

Melvin Ingram 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 16 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Bills 1.5 1.0 5 0 0

