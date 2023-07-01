The Miami Hurricanes have an over/under for wins this year of 7.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive squad.

Miami (FL) Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 +120 -140 45.5%

Hurricanes' 2022 Performance

Miami (FL) ranked 85th in total offense (367.4 yards per game) and 65th in total defense (375.9 yards allowed per game) last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Miami (FL) ranked 60th in FBS with 239.6 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 79th in passing yards allowed per contest (232.6).

The U won just two games at home last season, but totaled three on the road.

The Canes won one game as underdogs (1-4) and went 4-3 as favorites.

Miami (FL)'s Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Henry Parrish Jr. RB 613 YDS / 4 TD / 51.1 YPG / 4.7 YPC

18 REC / 114 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 9.5 REC YPG Tyler Van Dyke QB 1,842 YDS (63.4%) / 10 TD / 5 INT Will Mallory TE 42 REC / 538 YDS / 3 TD / 44.8 YPG Colbie Young WR 32 REC / 376 YDS / 5 TD / 31.3 YPG Akheem Mesidor DL 28 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK James Williams DB 43 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Kamren Kinchens DB 29 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 6 INT / 6 PD DJ Ivey DB 28 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Hurricanes' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Hurricanes will be playing the 82nd-ranked schedule this year.

In terms of toughness, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Miami (FL) will be playing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this year.

Miami (FL) has six games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including three teams that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last season.

Miami (FL) 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Miami (OH) September 1 - - 2 Texas A&M September 9 - - 3 Bethune-Cookman September 14 - - 4 @ Temple September 23 - - 6 Georgia Tech October 7 - - 7 @ North Carolina October 14 - - 8 Clemson October 21 - - 9 Virginia October 28 - - 10 @ NC State November 4 - - 11 @ Florida State November 11 - - 12 Louisville November 18 - - 13 @ Boston College November 24 - -

