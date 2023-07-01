Miami (FL) 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes have an over/under for wins this year of 7.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive squad.
Miami (FL) Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7.5
|+120
|-140
|45.5%
Hurricanes' 2022 Performance
- Miami (FL) ranked 85th in total offense (367.4 yards per game) and 65th in total defense (375.9 yards allowed per game) last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, Miami (FL) ranked 60th in FBS with 239.6 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 79th in passing yards allowed per contest (232.6).
- The U won just two games at home last season, but totaled three on the road.
- The Canes won one game as underdogs (1-4) and went 4-3 as favorites.
Miami (FL)'s Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|613 YDS / 4 TD / 51.1 YPG / 4.7 YPC
18 REC / 114 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 9.5 REC YPG
|Tyler Van Dyke
|QB
|1,842 YDS (63.4%) / 10 TD / 5 INT
|Will Mallory
|TE
|42 REC / 538 YDS / 3 TD / 44.8 YPG
|Colbie Young
|WR
|32 REC / 376 YDS / 5 TD / 31.3 YPG
|Akheem Mesidor
|DL
|28 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
|James Williams
|DB
|43 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Kamren Kinchens
|DB
|29 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 6 INT / 6 PD
|DJ Ivey
|DB
|28 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Hurricanes' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Hurricanes will be playing the 82nd-ranked schedule this year.
- In terms of toughness, using its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Miami (FL) will be playing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- Miami (FL) has six games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including three teams that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last season.
Miami (FL) 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Miami (OH)
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|Texas A&M
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Bethune-Cookman
|September 14
|-
|-
|4
|@ Temple
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|Georgia Tech
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ North Carolina
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Clemson
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Virginia
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ NC State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Florida State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Louisville
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Boston College
|November 24
|-
|-
