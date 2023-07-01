Mike White: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Mike White is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Miami Dolphins kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Mike White Injury Status
White is currently not on the injury report.
Mike White 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|103-for-175 (58.9%), 1,192 YDS (6.8 YPA), 3 TD, 4 INT
|6 CAR, 9 YDS, 1 TD
Mike White Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|56.58
|223
|36
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|25.78
|354
|40
|2023 ADP
|-
|779
|90
Other Dolphins Players
Mike White 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 12
|Bears
|22
|28
|315
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|31
|57
|369
|0
|2
|3
|7
|1
|Week 14
|@Bills
|27
|44
|268
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|23
|46
|240
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
