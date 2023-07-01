Mike White is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Miami Dolphins kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Mike White Injury Status

White is currently not on the injury report.

Mike White 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 103-for-175 (58.9%), 1,192 YDS (6.8 YPA), 3 TD, 4 INT 6 CAR, 9 YDS, 1 TD

Mike White Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 56.58 223 36 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.78 354 40 2023 ADP - 779 90

Other Dolphins Players

Mike White 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 12 Bears 22 28 315 3 0 3 2 0 Week 13 @Vikings 31 57 369 0 2 3 7 1 Week 14 @Bills 27 44 268 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 23 46 240 0 2 0 0 0

