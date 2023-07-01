Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .160 in his past 10 games, 112 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .222 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 27 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (24.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 29 .247 AVG .202 .304 OBP .248 .301 SLG .319 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 9/6 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings