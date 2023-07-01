Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .160 in his past 10 games, 112 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .222 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 27 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (24.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|.247
|AVG
|.202
|.304
|OBP
|.248
|.301
|SLG
|.319
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|9/6
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.81), 62nd in WHIP (1.482), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.