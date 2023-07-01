Nik Needham's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Nik Needham Injury Status

Needham is currently listed as active.

Nik Needham 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Dolphins Players

Nik Needham 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

