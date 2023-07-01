The 2023 campaign kicks off for Raekwon Davis when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Raekwon Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently not on the injury report.

Raekwon Davis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 33 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Raekwon Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

