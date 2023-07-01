With +20000 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Raheem Mostert is a long shot for the award (75th-best odds in league).

Raheem Mostert 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Raheem Mostert Insights

Last year Mostert rushed for 891 yards on 181 attempts (55.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns.

The Dolphins threw the football on 60.0% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 40.0% of the time. Their offense was 11th in the league in points scored.

Defensively, Miami was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering just 103 rushing yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (99.2 rushing yards per game).

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

