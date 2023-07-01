The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Raheem Mostert Injury Status

Mostert is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Raheem Mostert NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Raheem Mostert 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 181 CAR, 891 YDS (4.9 YPC), 3 TD 42 TAR, 31 REC, 202 YDS, 2 TD

Raheem Mostert Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 137.30 76 26 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 105.09 143 41 2023 ADP - 124 45

Raheem Mostert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Patriots 5 16 0 1 16 0 Week 2 @Ravens 11 51 0 3 28 0 Week 3 Bills 8 11 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 15 69 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Jets 18 113 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Vikings 14 49 0 1 -1 0 Week 7 Steelers 16 79 0 4 30 1 Week 8 @Lions 14 64 0 1 3 0 Week 9 @Bears 9 26 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Browns 8 65 1 4 22 0 Week 13 @49ers 7 30 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 11 37 0 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bills 17 136 0 1 20 0 Week 16 Packers 8 45 0 2 4 0 Week 17 @Patriots 9 29 0 8 62 1 Week 18 Jets 11 71 0 2 -10 0

