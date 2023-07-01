Raheem Mostert: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status
Mostert is currently not listed as injured.
Is Mostert your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Raheem Mostert NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Raheem Mostert 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|181 CAR, 891 YDS (4.9 YPC), 3 TD
|42 TAR, 31 REC, 202 YDS, 2 TD
Rep Mostert and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Raheem Mostert Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|137.30
|76
|26
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|105.09
|143
|41
|2023 ADP
|-
|124
|45
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Raheem Mostert 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|5
|16
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|11
|51
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|15
|69
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|18
|113
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|14
|49
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|16
|79
|0
|4
|30
|1
|Week 8
|@Lions
|14
|64
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|9
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|8
|65
|1
|4
|22
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|7
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|11
|37
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|17
|136
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|8
|45
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|9
|29
|0
|8
|62
|1
|Week 18
|Jets
|11
|71
|0
|2
|-10
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.