River Cracraft: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
River Cracraft's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
River Cracraft Injury Status
Cracraft is currently not on the injured list.
River Cracraft 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|14 TAR, 9 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TD
River Cracraft Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|22.20
|341
|130
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|7.52
|499
|176
|2023 ADP
|-
|910
|284
Other Dolphins Players
River Cracraft 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Week 3
|Bills
|1
|1
|11
|1
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|4
|4
|55
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|3
|2
|29
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|1
|1
|5
|0
