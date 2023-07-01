River Cracraft's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

River Cracraft Injury Status

Cracraft is currently not on the injured list.

Is Cracraft your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

River Cracraft 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 14 TAR, 9 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Cracraft and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

River Cracraft Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 22.20 341 130 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 7.52 499 176 2023 ADP - 910 284

Other Dolphins Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

River Cracraft 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Ravens 2 1 2 1 Week 3 Bills 1 1 11 1 Week 4 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Texans 4 4 55 0 Week 13 @49ers 3 2 29 0 Week 18 Jets 1 1 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.