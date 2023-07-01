Robby Anderson and the Miami Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Anderson's stats in the column below.

Robby Anderson Injury Status

Anderson is currently listed as active.

Robby Anderson 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 1 TAR, 1 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD

Robby Anderson Fantasy Insights

In Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, Anderson reeled in one ball on one target for 68 yardsone touchdown, good for 12.8 fantasy points.

Other Dolphins Players

Robby Anderson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Broncos 1 1 68 1

