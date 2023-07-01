Salvon Ahmed: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Salvon Ahmed and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a bout versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Salvon Ahmed Injury Status
Ahmed is currently not on the injury report.
Salvon Ahmed 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|12 CAR, 64 YDS (5.3 YPC), 1 TD
|1 TAR, 1 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD
Salvon Ahmed Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|13.20
|401
|92
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|22.99
|367
|99
|2023 ADP
|-
|336
|94
Salvon Ahmed 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 8
|@Lions
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|6
|43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|5
|3
|0
|3
|45
|0
