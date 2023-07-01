The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Salvon Ahmed and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a bout versus the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Salvon Ahmed Injury Status

Ahmed is currently not on the injury report.

Salvon Ahmed 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 12 CAR, 64 YDS (5.3 YPC), 1 TD 1 TAR, 1 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD

Salvon Ahmed Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 13.20 401 92 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.99 367 99 2023 ADP - 336 94

Other Dolphins Players

Salvon Ahmed 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 8 @Lions 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Browns 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1 1 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 6 43 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 0 0 0 1 8 0 Week 18 Jets 1 7 0 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 5 3 0 3 45 0

