Could the Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +3000.

Sam Reinhart's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +3000 (10th in NHL)

Sam Reinhart 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 20:24 632:24 Goals 0.6 18 (5th) Assists 0.7 21 Points 1.3 39 Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.5 15 Giveaways 0.3 9 Penalty Minutes 0.4 13

Sam Reinhart's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

