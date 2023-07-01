Sam Reinhart 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Could the Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +3000.
Sam Reinhart's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +3000 (10th in NHL)
Sam Reinhart 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|20:24
|632:24
|Goals
|0.6
|18 (5th)
|Assists
|0.7
|21
|Points
|1.3
|39
|Hits
|0.5
|15
|Takeaways
|0.5
|15
|Giveaways
|0.3
|9
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|13
Sam Reinhart's Next Game
- Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
