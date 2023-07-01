Could the Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart claim the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL leading goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +3000.

Sam Reinhart's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +3000 (10th in NHL)

Sam Reinhart 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 31
Time on Ice 20:24 632:24
Goals 0.6 18 (5th)
Assists 0.7 21
Points 1.3 39
Hits 0.5 15
Takeaways 0.5 15
Giveaways 0.3 9
Penalty Minutes 0.4 13

Sam Reinhart's Next Game

