Could the Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +5000.

Sergei Bobrovsky's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

Sergei Bobrovsky 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 23
Goaltending Record -- 14-8-1
Shots Against 20.16 625
Goals Against 2.49 56
Saves 18.35 569
Save % -- 0.910

Sergei Bobrovsky's Next Game

