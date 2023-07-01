Sergei Bobrovsky 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Could the Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +5000.
Sergei Bobrovsky's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)
Sergei Bobrovsky 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|23
|Goaltending Record
|--
|14-8-1
|Shots Against
|20.16
|625
|Goals Against
|2.49
|56
|Saves
|18.35
|569
|Save %
|--
|0.910
Sergei Bobrovsky's Next Game
- Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+
