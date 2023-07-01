Could the Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +5000.

Sergei Bobrovsky's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

Sergei Bobrovsky 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Goaltending Record -- 14-8-1 Shots Against 20.16 625 Goals Against 2.49 56 Saves 18.35 569 Save % -- 0.910

Sergei Bobrovsky's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

