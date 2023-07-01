Skylar Thompson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Skylar Thompson is set to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins collide with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Skylar Thompson Injury Status
Thompson is currently not on the injured list.
Skylar Thompson 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|60-for-105 (57.1%), 534 YDS (5.1 YPA), 1 TD, 3 INT
|14 CAR, 21 YDS, 0 TD
Skylar Thompson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|17.46
|374
|52
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|7.95
|497
|68
|2023 ADP
|-
|597
|64
Other Dolphins Players
Skylar Thompson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 5
|@Jets
|19
|33
|166
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|7
|13
|89
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|1
|1
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|1
|5
|6
|0
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|12
|21
|104
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|20
|31
|152
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|18
|45
|220
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
