Skylar Thompson is set to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Miami Dolphins collide with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Skylar Thompson Injury Status

Thompson is currently not on the injured list.

Skylar Thompson 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 60-for-105 (57.1%), 534 YDS (5.1 YPA), 1 TD, 3 INT 14 CAR, 21 YDS, 0 TD

Skylar Thompson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 17.46 374 52 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 7.95 497 68 2023 ADP - 597 64

Other Dolphins Players

Skylar Thompson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 5 @Jets 19 33 166 0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 7 13 89 0 0 1 9 0 Week 10 Browns 1 1 17 0 0 3 0 0 Week 12 Texans 1 5 6 0 0 6 5 0 Week 13 @49ers 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 12 21 104 1 1 1 4 0 Week 18 Jets 20 31 152 0 0 3 3 0 Wild Card @Bills 18 45 220 1 2 2 3 0

