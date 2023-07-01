The South Florida Bulls' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, four, is rather low.

South Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4 -130 +105 56.5%

Bulls' 2022 Performance

With 516.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked worst in FBS, South Florida had to rely on its 64th-ranked offense (390.8 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

With 192.9 offensive passing yards per game (24th-worst) and 282.0 passing yards allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst) last season, South Florida was outplayed on both sides of the ball in the passing game.

Last year USF won just one game at home and lost every time away from home.

As favorites, the Bulls picked up just one win (1-1). As underdogs, they lost every game (0-10).

South Florida's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Brian Battie RB 1,186 YDS / 8 TD / 98.8 YPG / 6.7 YPC Gerry Bohanon QB 1,070 YDS (56.9%) / 6 TD / 6 INT

386 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 32.2 RUSH YPG Xavier Weaver WR 53 REC / 718 YDS / 6 TD / 59.8 YPG Jimmy Horn Jr. WR 37 REC / 551 YDS / 3 TD / 45.9 YPG Dwayne Boyles LB 49 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Jason Vaughn DL 18 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Jatorian Hansford DL 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK James Gordon IV LB 28 TKL / 1.0 TFL

Bulls' Strength of Schedule

The Bulls will face the 93rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (66).

South Florida is playing the sixth-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).

In 2023, South Florida's schedule will see six games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with less than four wins in 2022.

South Florida 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Western Kentucky September 2 - - 2 Florida A&M September 9 - - 3 Alabama September 16 - - 4 Rice September 23 - - 5 @ Navy September 30 - - 6 @ UAB October 7 - - 7 Florida Atlantic October 14 - - 8 @ UConn October 21 - - 10 @ Memphis November 4 - - 11 Temple November 11 - - 12 @ UTSA November 17 - - 13 Charlotte November 25 - -

