Tua Tagovailoa is +1600 to win the MVP award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are sixth-best in the league. Better yet, he has two total props that you can bet on. Find more info on those below.

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1600 6th Bet $100 to win $1,600 Off. POY +5000 28th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Tua Tagovailoa Insights

Last year Tagovailoa collected 3,548 passing yards (272.9 per game) with a 64.8% completion rate (259-of-400), throwing for 25 TDs with eight INTs.

The Dolphins, who were 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.0% of the time.

Miami had the 27th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (234.8 allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 265.4 passing yards per game.

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

