Tua Tagovailoa's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status

Tagovailoa is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Tua Tagovailoa NFL MVP Odds

Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 259-for-400 (64.8%), 3,548 YDS (8.9 YPA), 25 TD, 8 INT 24 CAR, 70 YDS, 0 TD

Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 230.92 21 14 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 272.93 15 15 2023 ADP - 91 11

Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Patriots 23 33 270 1 0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 36 50 469 6 2 1 1 0 Week 3 Bills 13 18 186 1 0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 8 14 110 0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 21 35 261 1 0 4 15 0 Week 8 @Lions 29 36 382 3 0 5 19 0 Week 9 @Bears 21 30 302 3 0 5 0 0 Week 10 Browns 25 32 285 3 0 1 0 0 Week 12 Texans 22 36 299 1 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 18 33 295 2 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 10 28 145 1 0 3 28 0 Week 15 @Bills 17 30 234 2 0 1 7 0 Week 16 Packers 16 25 310 1 3 1 0 0

