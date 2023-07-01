Tua Tagovailoa: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tua Tagovailoa's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status
Tagovailoa is currently not on the injured list.
Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|259-for-400 (64.8%), 3,548 YDS (8.9 YPA), 25 TD, 8 INT
|24 CAR, 70 YDS, 0 TD
Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|230.92
|21
|14
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|272.93
|15
|15
|2023 ADP
|-
|91
|11
Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|23
|33
|270
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|36
|50
|469
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|13
|18
|186
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|8
|14
|110
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|21
|35
|261
|1
|0
|4
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|29
|36
|382
|3
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|21
|30
|302
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|25
|32
|285
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|22
|36
|299
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|18
|33
|295
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|10
|28
|145
|1
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|17
|30
|234
|2
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|16
|25
|310
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
