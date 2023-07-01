Tyler Kroft: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tyler Kroft's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Tyler Kroft Injury Status
Kroft is currently not on the injury report.
Tyler Kroft 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|5 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS, 0 TD
Tyler Kroft Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|5.70
|462
|90
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.00
|547
|113
|2023 ADP
|-
|727
|113
Tyler Kroft 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|28
|0
