Tyler Kroft's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Tyler Kroft Injury Status

Kroft is currently not on the injury report.

Tyler Kroft 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 5 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS, 0 TD

Tyler Kroft Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 5.70 462 90 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 113 2023 ADP - 727 113

Tyler Kroft 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 8 @Rams 1 1 6 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 14 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 1 1 28 0

