With +2000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Tyreek Hill is among the favorites for the award (fifth-best odds in league). Better yet, he has two total props that you can put money on. Find more info on those below.

Tyreek Hill 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +12500 28th Bet $100 to win $12,500 Off. POY +2000 5th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Tyreek Hill Insights

Last year Hill received 170 targets, reeling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven TDs.

The Dolphins ran 60.0% passing plays and 40.0% running plays last year. They were 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Miami owned the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (234.8 allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking fourth-best with 265.4 passing yards per game.

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

