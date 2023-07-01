The 2023 season kicks off for Tyreek Hill when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status

Hill is currently not listed as injured.

Is Hill your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Tyreek Hill NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Tyreek Hill 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 170 TAR, 119 REC, 1,710 YDS, 7 TD 7 CAR, 32 YDS (4.6 YPC), 1 TD

Rep Hill and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 228.20 22 3 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 186.61 44 4 2023 ADP - 6 3

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tyreek Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 12 8 94 0 Week 2 @Ravens 13 11 190 2 Week 3 Bills 4 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bengals 14 10 160 0 Week 5 @Jets 7 7 47 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 12 177 0 Week 7 Steelers 13 7 72 0 Week 8 @Lions 14 12 188 0 Week 9 @Bears 8 7 143 1 Week 10 Browns 6 5 44 1 Week 12 Texans 9 6 85 0 Week 13 @49ers 14 9 146 1 Week 14 @Chargers 10 4 81 1 Week 15 @Bills 13 9 69 1 Week 16 Packers 6 4 103 0 Week 17 @Patriots 7 4 55 0 Week 18 Jets 5 2 23 0 Wild Card @Bills 15 7 69 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.