Tyreek Hill: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Tyreek Hill when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Tyreek Hill Injury Status
Hill is currently not listed as injured.
Tyreek Hill 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|170 TAR, 119 REC, 1,710 YDS, 7 TD
|7 CAR, 32 YDS (4.6 YPC), 1 TD
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|228.20
|22
|3
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|186.61
|44
|4
|2023 ADP
|-
|6
|3
Tyreek Hill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|12
|8
|94
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|13
|11
|190
|2
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|14
|10
|160
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|7
|7
|47
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|12
|177
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|13
|7
|72
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|14
|12
|188
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|8
|7
|143
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|6
|5
|44
|1
|Week 12
|Texans
|9
|6
|85
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|14
|9
|146
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|10
|4
|81
|1
|Week 15
|@Bills
|13
|9
|69
|1
|Week 16
|Packers
|6
|4
|103
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|7
|4
|55
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|5
|2
|23
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|15
|7
|69
|0
