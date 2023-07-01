The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Verone McKinley III and the Miami Dolphins opening the year with a bout against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Verone McKinley III Injury Status

McKinley is currently listed as active.

Is McKinley your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Verone McKinley III 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep McKinley and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Dolphins Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Verone McKinley III 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 13 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.