With +20000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Xavien Howard a long shot for the award (51st-best odds in league).

Xavien Howard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Xavien Howard Insights

Howard helped carry the defense with 45 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception in 15 games.

On offense, the Dolphins were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by compiling 265.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 27th on defense (234.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Miami ranked 25th in rushing yards last season (99.2 rushing yards per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 103.0 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Dolphins Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Tyreek Hill +12500 (28th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Tua Tagovailoa +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Jaelan Phillips +3000 (12th in NFL) Bradley Chubb +5000 (18th in NFL) Jalen Ramsey +10000 (28th in NFL) Jaylen Waddle +6600 (34th in NFL) Jevon Holland +15000 (45th in NFL) Xavien Howard +20000 (51st in NFL) Raheem Mostert +20000 (75th in NFL)

