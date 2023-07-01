Xavien Howard: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for Xavien Howard when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Xavien Howard Injury Status
Howard is currently not on the injury report.
Xavien Howard 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|45 Tackles (1 for loss), 0 Sacks, 1 INT, 12 Pass Def.
Xavien Howard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Patriots
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Bills
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Steelers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@49ers
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Week 18
|Jets
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
