The 2023 season kicks off for Xavien Howard when the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Xavien Howard Injury Status

Howard is currently not on the injury report.

Xavien Howard 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 45 Tackles (1 for loss), 0 Sacks, 1 INT, 12 Pass Def.

Xavien Howard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0 0 2 0 1 Week 2 @Ravens 0 0 4 0 1 Week 3 Bills 0 0 6 0 2 Week 4 @Bengals 0 0 2 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0 0 3 0 1 Week 7 Steelers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0 0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0 0 2 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0 0 4 0 0 Week 12 Texans 0 0 0 0 1 Week 13 @49ers 0 0 3 1 2 Week 14 @Chargers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0 0 4 0 0 Week 16 Packers 0 1 4 0 1 Week 18 Jets 0 0 2 0 3 Wild Card @Bills 0 0 3 1 2

