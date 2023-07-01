Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .268 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 30 of 51 games this season (58.8%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 16 games this season (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 27
.221 AVG .309
.266 OBP .364
.314 SLG .464
7 XBH 7
0 HR 3
5 RBI 11
11/5 K/BB 12/9
1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morton (7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
