Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .268 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 30 of 51 games this season (58.8%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 16 games this season (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.221
|AVG
|.309
|.266
|OBP
|.364
|.314
|SLG
|.464
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|11
|11/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
