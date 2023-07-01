Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .268 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 30 of 51 games this season (58.8%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 16 games this season (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .221 AVG .309 .266 OBP .364 .314 SLG .464 7 XBH 7 0 HR 3 5 RBI 11 11/5 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings