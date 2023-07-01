Zach Sieler is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Miami Dolphins kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Zach Sieler Injury Status

Sieler is currently listed as active.

Zach Sieler 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 70 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Other Dolphins Players

Zach Sieler 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.0 1.0 4 0 2 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 12 Texans 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 13 @49ers 0.5 0.0 7 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 1.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Packers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 2.0 1.0 6 0 0

