Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .277.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (11.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 26 games this season (33.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (34.6%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .326 AVG .235 .362 OBP .292 .482 SLG .370 14 XBH 12 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 39/9 K/BB 45/14 0 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings