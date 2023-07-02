Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .277.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (11.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 26 games this season (33.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (34.6%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.326
|AVG
|.235
|.362
|OBP
|.292
|.482
|SLG
|.370
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|39/9
|K/BB
|45/14
|0
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Strider goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.113 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
