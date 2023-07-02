Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .246 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Cooper has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.4%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (16.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this season (22 of 62), with two or more RBI 11 times (17.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25.8% of his games this year (16 of 62), with two or more runs four times (6.5%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.274
|AVG
|.218
|.305
|OBP
|.271
|.416
|SLG
|.429
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|20
|32/4
|K/BB
|42/9
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Strider will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.113 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
