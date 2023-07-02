Garrett Cooper and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .246 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Cooper has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.4%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (16.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this season (22 of 62), with two or more RBI 11 times (17.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25.8% of his games this year (16 of 62), with two or more runs four times (6.5%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .274 AVG .218 .305 OBP .271 .416 SLG .429 9 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 20 32/4 K/BB 42/9 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings