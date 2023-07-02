On Sunday, Jacob Stallings (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .184 with six doubles and 13 walks.

In 18 of 39 games this year (46.2%), Stallings has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this season.

In six games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .210 AVG .154 .286 OBP .262 .242 SLG .231 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings