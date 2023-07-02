Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jacob Stallings (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .184 with six doubles and 13 walks.
- In 18 of 39 games this year (46.2%), Stallings has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this season.
- In six games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.210
|AVG
|.154
|.286
|OBP
|.262
|.242
|SLG
|.231
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Strider will look to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.83), 17th in WHIP (1.113), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.