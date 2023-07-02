On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (.684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Chisholm is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 68.2% of his games this year (30 of 44), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

In 16 games this year (36.4%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .265 AVG .229 .342 OBP .272 .471 SLG .427 6 XBH 8 4 HR 5 9 RBI 12 26/7 K/BB 29/5 6 SB 8

