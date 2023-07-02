Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (.684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Chisholm is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 68.2% of his games this year (30 of 44), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 16 games this year (36.4%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.265
|AVG
|.229
|.342
|OBP
|.272
|.471
|SLG
|.427
|6
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|12
|26/7
|K/BB
|29/5
|6
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.83), 17th in WHIP (1.113), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers.
