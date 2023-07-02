Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .198.
- Segura will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last outings.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 32 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 63 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 17.5% of his games this year, Segura has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.216
|AVG
|.183
|.298
|OBP
|.228
|.245
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|16/12
|K/BB
|21/5
|4
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.83), 17th in WHIP (1.113), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
