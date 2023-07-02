Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .198.

Segura will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last outings.

Segura has picked up a hit in 32 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 63 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 17.5% of his games this year, Segura has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 18 games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .216 AVG .183 .298 OBP .228 .245 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 8 16/12 K/BB 21/5 4 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings