Joey Wendle -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .279.

In 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%) Wendle has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In seven games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 27.3% of his games this season (12 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .271 AVG .286 .297 OBP .342 .357 SLG .414 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 17/6 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings