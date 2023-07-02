Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .279.
- In 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%) Wendle has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In seven games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 27.3% of his games this season (12 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.271
|AVG
|.286
|.297
|OBP
|.342
|.357
|SLG
|.414
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|17/6
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider will aim to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.113 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
