On Sunday, Jorge Soler (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (71) this season while batting .245 with 36 extra-base hits.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Soler has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.

In 27 games this year (33.8%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.0% of his games this year (36 of 80), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .206 AVG .279 .278 OBP .397 .434 SLG .597 15 XBH 21 8 HR 14 19 RBI 28 35/13 K/BB 41/27 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings