Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jorge Soler (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (71) this season while batting .245 with 36 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 104th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 27 games this year (33.8%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.0% of his games this year (36 of 80), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.206
|AVG
|.279
|.278
|OBP
|.397
|.434
|SLG
|.597
|15
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|28
|35/13
|K/BB
|41/27
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.113 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
