Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luis Arraez (.425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .918, fueled by an OBP of .439 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 82.1% of his 78 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (3.8%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has an RBI in 26 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (38.5%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.430
|AVG
|.347
|.466
|OBP
|.413
|.510
|SLG
|.447
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|16
|4/11
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Strider will try to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.113 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.