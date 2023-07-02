On Sunday, Luis Arraez (.425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .918, fueled by an OBP of .439 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 82.1% of his 78 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (3.8%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has an RBI in 26 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (38.5%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .430 AVG .347 .466 OBP .413 .510 SLG .447 10 XBH 10 1 HR 2 23 RBI 16 4/11 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

