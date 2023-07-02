Sunday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (55-27) and the Miami Marlins (48-36) facing off at Truist Park (on July 2) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (9-2) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-6) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Marlins games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is No. 26 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (338 total runs).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule